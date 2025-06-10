Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Commerce Minister urges Swiss companies to see India as a Strategic Hub for Manufacturing, Talent, and Innovation

Commerce Minister urges Swiss companies to see India as a Strategic Hub for Manufacturing, Talent, and Innovation

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has held extensive engagements with Swiss industry leaders on 9th June 2025 in Bern, Switzerland, aimed at deepening economic cooperation and exploring new avenues under the recently signed Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The Minister met with leadership from several premier Swiss companies across diverse sectors with discussions focused on enhancing synergies between Indian and Swiss enterprises, with a special emphasis on innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable manufacturing.The Minister extended a warm invitation to Swiss companies to expand their footprint in India and take advantage of the country's dynamic and rapidly growing market.

 

Goyal assured the leadership of India's unwavering commitment to fostering a conducive business environment through transparent regulatory processes, a robust intellectual property regime, and pro-investment policy frameworks. He encouraged Swiss businesses to explore India not just as a market, but as a strategic hub for manufacturing, talent, and innovation. Following these strategic discussions, the Minister chaired two focused roundtables with sectoral leaders from Swiss industry-covering Biotech & Pharma, Healthcare, and Precision Engineering, Defence, and Emerging Technologies. These sessions, hosted with the support of the Indian Embassy in Switzerland, highlighted India's scale, affordability, and rising innovation ecosystem. The Minister called on Swiss businesses to leverage the dedicated EFTA Desk at Invest India for handholding and facilitation support.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

