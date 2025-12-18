Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 1.27% at 1393.2 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prime Focus Ltd gained 6.40%, Tips Music Ltd shed 2.85% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 2.28%. The Nifty Media index is down 28.00% over last one year compared to the 6.68% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.21% and Nifty Energy index is down 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.01% to close at 25815.55 while the SENSEX is down 0.09% to close at 84481.81 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Market extend losses for the 4th day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

G E Shipping contracts to sell 2011-built Kamsarmax Jag Aarati

Ramco Systems bags contract from US-based aviation services company 'Powerhouse Engines'

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Max Healthcare Institute to set up 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

