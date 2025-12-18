Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems bags contract from US-based aviation services company 'Powerhouse Engines'

Ramco Systems bags contract from US-based aviation services company 'Powerhouse Engines'

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC), a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited, announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Software at Powerhouse Engines, a South Florida based- aviation services company specializing in jet engine leasing, trading, and MRO for CFM56 family engines. Ramco's advanced software solution will provide complete lifecycle coverage for Powerhouse's engine MRO operations, empowering the aviation services provider to optimize resource utilization and leverage actionable insights for informed decision-making.

By implementing Ramco Aviation Software, Powerhouse is laying the foundation for accelerated growth while maintaining operational excellence. Through the adoption of an integrated suite of modules for Engineering & CAMO (including configuration management, AD and SB management, task card management and maintenance planning) Engine and Shop Maintenance, MRO Contracting, Finance, and Quality, Powerhouse will gain comprehensive visibility and seamless integration across key functions. This strategic initiative will enable Powerhouse to strengthen inventory management, purchasing, and cost tracking, while streamlining subcontracting and third-party repair processes to enhance overall MRO efficiency.

 

Further reinforcing this transformation, Powerhouse will leverage Ramco's advanced digital solutions, such as Ramco's Anywhere mobile applications, Hubs, and BInGO dashboards, to transition toward paperless operations. These tools will provide real-time tracking of parts, inventory, repair orders, purchase orders, and repair tags, thereby improving process efficiency and accelerating engine overhaul and maintenance workflows. Through these measures, Powerhouse is positioning itself as a leader in adopting technology-driven practices that set new benchmarks for agility and precision in the aviation industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Market extend losses for the 4th day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

Market extend losses for the 4th day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

Max Healthcare Institute to set up 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Institute to set up 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune

Wendt India infuses Euro 1.1 million into German subsidiary

Wendt India infuses Euro 1.1 million into German subsidiary

Home First Finance Company India allots 28,601 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 28,601 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewRealme Pro Plus SpecsInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon