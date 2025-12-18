Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Infosys and InterGlobe Aviation were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 25,882.20, a premium of 66.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,815.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 3 points or 0.01% to 25,815.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.32% to 9.71.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and InterGlobe Aviation were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Market extend losses for the 4th day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

Max Healthcare Institute to set up 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune

Wendt India infuses Euro 1.1 million into German subsidiary

Home First Finance Company India allots 28,601 equity shares under ESOP

Fabtech Tech Cleanrooms surges after board OKs to incorporate subsidiary in UAE

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

