Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 1.44%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 1.44% at 2064.4 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 3.59%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd slipped 1.45% and Sun TV Network Ltd fell 1.41%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 29.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.82% and Nifty Energy index is down 0.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.00% to close at 25279.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.01% to close at 82555.44 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PremiumGulab Jamun Churros at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra

Sweet revolution: Mithai gets a gourmet twist with luxury ingredients

paper leak

Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood, Actor

The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor cracks case in Hansal Mehta's next

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi court summons Kejriwal after CBI's supplementary chargesheet

flight

DGCA releases regulatory reforms to reduce compliance burden for operators

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon