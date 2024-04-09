Sensex (    %)
                             
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.26%

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 1.26% at 1877.6 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped 2.53%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 2.51% and Sun TV Network Ltd slipped 2.15%. The Nifty Media index has increased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 28.48% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.13% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.10% to close at 22642.75 while the SENSEX has slid 0.08% to close at 74683.7 today.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

