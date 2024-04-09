ICICI Lombard forges partnership with Policybazaar

The collaboration encompasses access to nearly 10 million customers with a wide range of insurance products, including motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, home insurance, and business insurance. The partnership entails inclusion across multiple business lines of the Policybazaar platform, policybazaar.com catering to retail audiences, PB for Business for corporates and PB Partners for channel partners.

The partnership will significantly enhance insurance distribution ensuring comprehensive coverage reaches every corner of the nation through the convenience of a seamless digital platform.

ICICI Lombard and Policybazaar have entered into a partnership to bring together the comprehensive product portfolio of ICICI Lombard and wide reach of Policybazaar, promising accessible insurance solutions for Indian consumers.