a) long-term credit rating of ICRA AA and short-term rating of ICRA A1+ for Rs. 62.50 crore bank facilities; and

b) short-term credit rating of ICRA A1+ for Rs. 40.0 crore Commercial Paper.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation has received reaffirmation in credit rating from ICRA as under: