Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 1.29%

Nifty Metal index closed down 1.29% at 9148 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd fell 4.67%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd shed 3.61% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slipped 3.56%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 39.00% over last one year compared to the 23.40% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 1.27% and Nifty Auto index added 1.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.03% to close at 24406.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.14% to close at 80039.8 today.