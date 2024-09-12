Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.91%, NIFTY jumps 1.89%

Sep 12 2024
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.91% at 9290.85 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 4.66%, Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 4.40% and NMDC Ltd jumped 4.20%. The Nifty Metal index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 26.50% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index added 2.38% and Nifty Commodities index gained 2.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.89% to close at 25388.9 while the SENSEX added 1.77% to close at 82962.71 today.
Sep 12 2024

