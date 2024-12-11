Cyient opens new office in Sydney, Australia

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Cyient announces the launch of its new office in Sydney, Australia, located in Parramatta, New South Wales. This strategic expansion underscores Cyient's commitment to the Australian market, strengthening its position and enhancing its capabilities to serve customers across the connectivity sector.

Located in one of Australia's most dynamic business districts, the new office will accommodate over 100+ associates. With modern infrastructure and advanced facilities, the Parramatta office will enable Cyient to deepen its partnerships with leading connectivity providers, creating a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and operational excellence.

In addition to bolstering support for Cyient's connectivity clients, the new office positions the company to explore and expand opportunities in additional sectors. By increasing its operational base in Parramatta, Cyient is also well-placed to attract top talent and collaborate closely with local industry players.

 

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

