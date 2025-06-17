Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 1.89%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 1.89%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended down 1.89% at 21622.8 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Granules India Ltd slipped 3.39%, Lupin Ltd shed 3.33% and Natco Pharma Ltd dropped 3.27%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 9.00% over last one year compared to the 5.91% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.43% and Nifty Commodities index is down 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.37% to close at 24853.4 while the SENSEX is down 0.26% to close at 81583.3 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Japan's Nikkei ends 0.59% up

Japan's Nikkei ends 0.59% up

China's benchmark ends marginally lower after fluctuations

China's benchmark ends marginally lower after fluctuations

EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

Indian rupee projected to maintain its current level of around 85 against the USD in near term, OPEC notes in monthly report

Indian rupee projected to maintain its current level of around 85 against the USD in near term, OPEC notes in monthly report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon