Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX declined 2.93% to 14.40.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,859.80, a premium of 6.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,853.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 93.10 points or 0.37% to 24,853.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.93% to 14.40.

Tata Motors, Infosys and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Japan's Nikkei ends 0.59% up

China's benchmark ends marginally lower after fluctuations

EUR/INR futures hover around 99.80 mark amid tight moves

Indian rupee projected to maintain its current level of around 85 against the USD in near term, OPEC notes in monthly report

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; pharma shares tumble

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

