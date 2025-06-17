Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX declined 2.93% to 14.40.The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,859.80, a premium of 6.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,853.40 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 93.10 points or 0.37% to 24,853.40.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.93% to 14.40.
Tata Motors, Infosys and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.
