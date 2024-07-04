Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.39%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.39% at 20192.6 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lupin Ltd rose 7.89%, Laurus Labs Ltd added 4.02% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained 3.82%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 47.00% over last one year compared to the 25.28% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.10% and Nifty Auto index gained 0.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.06% to close at 24302.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.08% to close at 80049.67 today.