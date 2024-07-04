Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.39%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.39% at 20192.6 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lupin Ltd rose 7.89%, Laurus Labs Ltd added 4.02% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained 3.82%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 47.00% over last one year compared to the 25.28% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.10% and Nifty Auto index gained 0.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.06% to close at 24302.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.08% to close at 80049.67 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mahindra

Realty co Mahindra Lifespace eyes Rs 2,050 cr revenue from 2 new projects

Robot

Work stress claims first robot victim: Gumi City's Cyborg leaps to its end

Praveen Sood

CBI geared to help states implement new criminal laws, says agency chief

Sun Pharma

Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma recall drugs in US due to production issues: USFDA

bajaj cng bike freedom 125, bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto set to launch world's first CNG bike 'Freedom 125' on Friday

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon