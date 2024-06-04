Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 16.38%, NIFTY Tumbles 5.93%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSE index ended down 16.38% at 9475.1 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, REC Ltd slipped 25.19%, Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell 23.08% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd shed 20.84%. The Nifty PSE index is up 97.00% over last one year compared to the 17.70% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 15.14% and Nifty Energy index has slid 12.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 5.93% to close at 21884.5 while the SENSEX is down 5.74% to close at 72079.05 today.