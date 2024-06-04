Hong Kong Market gains 0.22%

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 41.07 points, or 0.22%, to 18,444.11. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 22.33 points, or 0.34%, to 6,554.32.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking properties led the gains by rising 1.05%, meanwhile, the utilities sector added 1.04% and the commerce & industry sector ended 0.46% higher. The finance sector sank 0.39%.
Among blue chips, Food delivery platform Meituan advanced 4.1% to HK$113.50 and Tencent added 0.6% to HK$377.40. Hang Lung Property rallied 3.2% to HK$7.53 and Longfor jumped 3.8% to HK$13.04. China Vanke jumped 7% to HK$5.80, after the company said home sales for May rose 11.3% from the previous month.
