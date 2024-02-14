Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.34%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSE index closed up 3.34% at 9200.3 today. The index is up 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 8.30%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 6.73% and Oil India Ltd rose 6.15%. The Nifty PSE index is up 112.00% over last one year compared to the 21.81% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 3.24% and Nifty Media index increased 2.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.45% to close at 21840.05 while the SENSEX added 0.39% to close at 71833.17 today.