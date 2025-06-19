Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.04%

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.04% at 6734.3 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India shed 3.68%, Bank of India dropped 3.34% and Punjab & Sind Bank slipped 3.29%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 5.43% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.91% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.08% to close at 24793.25 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.10% to close at 81361.87 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

