Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Vodafone Idea, Vedanta and Tata Motors were top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,778, a discount of 15.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,793.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 18.80 points or 0.08% to 24,793.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.14% to 14.26.

Vodafone Idea, Vedanta and Tata Motors were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

