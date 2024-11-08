Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.90%

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.90% at 967.65 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.50%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 4.08% and Macrotech Developers Ltd shed 3.86%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 46.00% over last one year compared to the 24.51% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.09% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.21% to close at 24148.2 while the SENSEX has slid 0.07% to close at 79486.32 today.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

