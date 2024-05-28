R G F Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.75% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of R G F Capital Markets rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.270.150.310.1692.5986.673.2312.500.250.130.010.020.240.11000.240.1100