Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 220.11% in the September 2025 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 220.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Sales rise 79.82% to Rs 31.18 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 220.11% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 79.82% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.1817.34 80 OPM %26.9117.53 -PBDT8.993.04 196 PBT8.112.52 222 NP5.731.79 220

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

