Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 88.77 croreNet profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 2.71% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 88.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales88.7774.28 20 OPM %9.4311.52 -PBDT8.858.67 2 PBT7.838.01 -2 NP6.075.91 3
