R R Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of R R Securities remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

