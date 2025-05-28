Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 7.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.90% to Rs 21.88 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers rose 7.76% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.90% to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.99% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 56.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.8813.77 59 56.5348.89 16 OPM %10.2811.84 -6.937.20 - PBDT2.551.67 53 4.414.09 8 PBT2.481.53 62 3.873.49 11 NP1.251.16 8 2.683.08 -13
