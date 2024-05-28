RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 12.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 106.18 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.26% to Rs 39.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 409.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 358.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 12.03% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 106.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.106.1895.43409.52358.2122.0123.9323.4122.7917.6318.9078.0070.1011.5113.9853.4551.408.419.5639.4037.43