Radico Khaitan Finance consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 34.05% to Rs 7.65 crore
Net profit of Radico Khaitan Finance rose 250.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.05% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.6511.60 -34 OPM %14.904.91 -PBDT0.940.41 129 PBT0.870.32 172 NP0.910.26 250
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

