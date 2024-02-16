Radico Khaitan Finance consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 34.05% to Rs 7.65 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan Finance rose 250.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.05% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.6511.60 -34 OPM %14.904.91 -PBDT0.940.41 129 PBT0.870.32 172 NP0.910.26 250
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content