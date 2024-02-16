Radico Khaitan Finance consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 34.05% to Rs 7.65 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Radico Khaitan Finance rose 250.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.05% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.6511.6014.904.910.940.410.870.320.910.26