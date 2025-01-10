Business Standard

Radico Khaitan Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2309, down 3.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 1.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2309, down 3.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Radico Khaitan Ltd has eased around 5.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57495.6, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86276 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.38 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 110.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

