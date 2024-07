Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for OHE modification work for Up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV Electric Traction System to 2 x 25 kV AT Feeding System in Amla-Nagpur Section in Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target. The value of the contract is Rs 138.45 crore.