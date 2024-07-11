Business Standard
Sprayking successfully recycles waste copper alloy scrap at its new unit

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Sprayking has successfully completed its first three months of production at the new manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat utilizing recycled waste copper alloy scrap to manufacture high-quality copper alloy components.
"Over the past three months, Sprayking has not received any non-compliance notices from the Pollution Control Board, demonstrating our commitment to environmental sustainability and regulatory adherence. Our new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that ensures efficient recycle processes while maintaining strict environmental standards. In this facility company manufactures copper alloy components from recycled waste copper alloy scrap.", commented the company.
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

