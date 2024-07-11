Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Power Grid Corp hits record high after board OKs raising upto Rs 16,000 cr in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India said that its board approved to borrow funds upto Rs 16,000 crore through various sources during the financial year 2025-2026.
The company will issue domestic bonds (secured/ unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free under private placement).
Further, the board approved the current borrowing limits from existing Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore during the financial year 2024-25 through issue of secured / unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable / tax-free Bonds under Private placement from domestic / other sources.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The above agenda by the board of directors are subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).
Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services
The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.62% to Rs 4,166.33 crore on 2.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 11,978.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were lower 0.27% to Rs 345.15 on the BSE. The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 348.60 intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Crude, Crude oil

Crude Oil remains in 'buy on dips' mode; US CPI inflation data eyed

arrest

IGI Airport Police arrests 108 agents in incidents of visa, passport fraud

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

LIVE: Private bus collides with container in UP's Hathras; 2 killed, 16 injured

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 pts, Nifty below 24,300; broader indices outshine

Mumbai Coastal Road

3.5 km north-bound stretch of Mumbai Coastal Road opens for vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon