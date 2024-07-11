Nifty slides below 24,300; pharma shares under pressure

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 263.96 points or 0.33% to 79,660.81. The Nifty 50 index declined 76.80 points or 0.32% to 24,253.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.34%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,129 shares rose and 1,435 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.78% to 20,564.85. The index added 1.60% in previous two trading sessions.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.56%), Biocon (down 1.05%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (down 1%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.98%) and Cipla (down 0.82%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.78%), Lupin (down 0.7%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.63%), Ipca Laboratories (down 0.59%) and Abbott India (down 0.38%) edged lower.

On the other hand, Natco Pharma (up 1.52%) ,Gland Pharma (up 1.49%) and Mankind Pharma (up 1.2%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HPL Electric & Power zoomed 16.40% after the company announced that it has received work orders of Rs 2,100.71 crore from its regular leading customers.

GE Power India jumped 6.03% after the companys board approved to sell its hydro business undertaking to GE Power Electronics and its Gas business to GE Renewable Energy Technologies through slump sale basis.

