RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 15-cr from HPSES

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has received the work order from HPSES for HPSES-(SS) HQ-language lab-STARS-2024-25-2416 amounting to Rs 14.63 crore.

The contract is set to be completed by 10 April 2025.

RailTel, a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.15% to end at Rs 422.75 on Friday, 3 January 2024.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

