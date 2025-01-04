Business Standard

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.14 lakh tonnes in Q3

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.14 lakh tonnes in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

The diversified minerals company informed that its total aluminum production rose 3% to 6,14,000 tonnes in Q3 FY25 as compared with 5,99,000 tonnes posted in Q3 FY24.

The aluminium production at Lanjigarh refinery was at 5,05,000 tonnes, up 7% YoY, and 1% QoQ. The saleable metal production was at 2,59,000 tonnes in Q3 FY25, same on YoY basis while down 1% QoQ.

Zinc India's mined metal production in the third quarter stood at 2,65,000 tonnes, down 2% YoY while up 3% QoQ. Refined zinc production came in at 2,04,000 tonnes, flat YoY and up 3% QoQ.

Silver production was at 160 tonnes, down 18% YoY and 13% QoQ.

 

The mined metal of Zinc International grew 12% YoY to 46,000 tonnes in Q3 FY25.

In Oil & Gas, the companys average daily gross operated production declined 19% YoY to 99.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd).

Saleable iron ore production in Karnataka stood at 1.2 million tonnes, down 14% YoY and 4% QoQ.

Pig iron production rose 7% YoY at 2,17,000 tonnes, on account of relining of one smaller furnace and 14% QoQ on account of planned shutdown of large blast furnace and heavy monsoon in Q2 FY25.

In Power segment, overall power sales slipped 21% YoY and 26% QoQ at 3,206 million units. Wind power generation was at 47 million units, down 14% YoY and 63% QoQ, due to weather conditions.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

The diversified metal company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 5,603 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 915 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10% YoY to Rs 37,171 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Vedanta advanced 1.80% to close at Rs 457.90 on Friday, 3 January 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

