RailTel Corp bags Rs 10-cr order from Indian Overseas Bank

RailTel Corp bags Rs 10-cr order from Indian Overseas Bank

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a work order from Indian Overseas Bank, valued at Rs 10.27 crore.

In an exchange filing, the specific details of the order were not disclosed, the total contract value stands at Rs 10,27,11,362. The project is scheduled to be executed by 7 August 2025.

The company also clarified that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions, and none of the promoters, promoter group entities, or group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding authority.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

On Friday, 12 July 2025, shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.66% to close at Rs 410.80, while shares of Indian Overseas Bank declined 0.94% to Rs 38.88.

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

