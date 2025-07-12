Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from

RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has been awarded a letter of acceptance (LoA) by the South Central Railway for a significant project valued at Rs 213.22 crore.

The contract encompasses the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of an overhead equipment (OHE) upgradation project. This involves converting the existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV feeding system, including associated feeder and earthing works.

The scope of work covers the Duvvada-Rajahmundry and Samalkot-Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada Division, falling under South Central Railway. The total length of the project spans 195.5 track kilometers (RKM) / 391 equivalent track kilometers (TKM).

The domestic contract has to be executed within a period of 24 months.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Also Read

England vs India 2nd Test Day 3 live scorecardEngland vs India 3rd Test Day 3 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: All eyes on Rahul-Pant; action begins at 3:30

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP office as centre of 'Vikasit Keralam' more important than CM post: Shah

Building Collapsed, New Delhi Building Collapsed

LIVE updates: 2 dead, 8 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi; rescue ops underway

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

CJI Gavai calls for reforms in legal system while addressing law graduates

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

23 Naxals with cumulative bounty of ₹1.18 cr surrender in Chhattisgarh

The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.81% to end at Rs 381.55 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gland Pharma gets GMP certificate for Telangana-based facility from Danish Medicines Agency

Gland Pharma gets GMP certificate for Telangana-based facility from Danish Medicines Agency

NCC secures Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 6 project

NCC secures Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 6 project

Prataap Snacks fixes record date for dividend

Prataap Snacks fixes record date for dividend

Aeroflex Industries fixes record date for final dividend

Aeroflex Industries fixes record date for final dividend

RITES bags turnkey contract worth Rs 47 crore in Karnataka

RITES bags turnkey contract worth Rs 47 crore in Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon