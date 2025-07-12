B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 41.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.63% to Rs 6.47 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 41.96% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.475.03 29 OPM %4.3316.50 -PBDT0.881.20 -27 PBT0.851.17 -27 NP0.651.12 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content