Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 41.96% in the June 2025 quarter

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 41.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 28.63% to Rs 6.47 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 41.96% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.475.03 29 OPM %4.3316.50 -PBDT0.881.20 -27 PBT0.851.17 -27 NP0.651.12 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from

RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from

Gland Pharma gets GMP certificate for Telangana-based facility from Danish Medicines Agency

Gland Pharma gets GMP certificate for Telangana-based facility from Danish Medicines Agency

NCC secures Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 6 project

NCC secures Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 6 project

Prataap Snacks fixes record date for dividend

Prataap Snacks fixes record date for dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon