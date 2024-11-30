Business Standard
RailTel Corp bags Rs 10 crore order from Northern Railway

Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 10 crore from Northern Railway for providing cloud services.

The order includes the deployment of cloud services for the Railway Board. The project is scheduled for completion by 27th February 2025.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.40% to settle at Rs 409.30 on Friday, 29 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

