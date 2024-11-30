KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,040 cr

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

KEC International has announced that it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 1,040 crore in its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in international markets.

The said orders include the supply of towers, hardware and poles for projects in the Americas, while another order includes 220 kV transmission lines in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are delighted with the continuous order wins in our T&D business. The order in CIS has reinforced our presence in this region and further strengthened our International T&D order book. Our subsidiary, SAE Towers, has secured multiple orders across USA, Mexico and Brazil, demonstrating an uptick in the American T&D market. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at over Rs. 17,300 crores, reflecting a remarkable growth of around 75% vis-vis last year.

 

KEC International is part of the RPG group. The company is a global EPC major in power T&D systems. It has also diversified in railway infrastructure, manufacturing cables (for power, telecom, solar and railways), civil construction with a focus on construction of industrial plants, warehouses, residential and commercial complexes, smart infrastructure, and renewable sector (solar) projects.

KEC International has reported 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore on a 14% increase in revenues to Rs 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Shares of KEC International shed 0.16% to settle at Rs 1,050.75 on Friday, 29 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

