Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 35.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 352.93 croreNet profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 35.34% to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 352.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 330.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales352.93330.22 7 OPM %29.3628.38 -PBDT105.5687.50 21 PBT71.3753.35 34 NP53.5039.53 35
