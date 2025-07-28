Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11050.00% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net Loss of Neueon Towers reported to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11050.00% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.460.04 11050 OPM %-10.99-875.00 -PBDT-0.49-0.35 -40 PBT-22.08-23.73 7 NP-22.08-23.73 7

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

