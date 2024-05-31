Rajesh Exports slides after reporting dismal Q4 numbers

Rajesh Exports slipped 4.71% to Rs 286.35 after the company reported a consolidated net loss from ordinary activities of Rs 31.56 crore as against net profit from ordinary activities of Rs 366.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 13.80 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Pre-tax profit of Rs 376.98 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses tumbled 20.35% YoY to Rs 91,663.12 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 91,493.43 crore (down 20.41% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 43.64 crore (down 16.65% YoY).

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax slumped 65.57% to Rs 335.52 crore on 17.37% decline in revenue to Rs 2,80,676.35 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale market and jewellery showrooms across India.

Income from operations (inclusive of excise duty) tumbled 20.79% year on year to Rs 91,444.96 crore in the fourth quarter.