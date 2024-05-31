Business Standard
Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 5.75% to Rs 260.63 crore
Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 4.91% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 260.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.00% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 1048.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1149.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales260.63276.52 -6 1048.001149.05 -9 OPM %5.124.16 -5.174.36 - PBDT6.207.05 -12 30.1930.08 0 PBT2.723.94 -31 18.2218.23 0 NP3.293.46 -5 13.2113.48 -2
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

