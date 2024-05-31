Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.75% to Rs 260.63 croreNet profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 4.91% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 260.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.00% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 1048.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1149.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
