Business Standard
Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 31300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 15.23 crore
Net profit of Akash Infraprojects rose 31300.00% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 59.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.2313.29 15 59.5261.78 -4 OPM %24.5614.22 -5.4310.00 - PBDT3.880.37 949 1.602.79 -43 PBT3.530.09 3822 0.591.73 -66 NP3.140.01 31300 0.231.38 -83
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

