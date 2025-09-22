Rajesh Exports tumbles after reporting dismal Q1 outcome

Rajesh Exports declined 4.11% to Rs 194.95 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.53 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 11.86 crore in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations surged 117.9% to Rs 1,31,541.80 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 60,355 crore in Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 89.9% YoY to Rs 1.76 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Total expenses soared 117.94% to Rs 1,31,549.49 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 60,359.18 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,31,432.29 crore (up 118.01% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 47.80 crore (up 13.43% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 37.66 crore (up 25.03% YoY) during the period under review.
Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale market and jewellery showrooms across India.
