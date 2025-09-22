Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Exports tumbles after reporting dismal Q1 outcome

Rajesh Exports tumbles after reporting dismal Q1 outcome

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Rajesh Exports declined 4.11% to Rs 194.95 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.53 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 11.86 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 117.9% to Rs 1,31,541.80 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 60,355 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 89.9% YoY to Rs 1.76 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Total expenses soared 117.94% to Rs 1,31,549.49 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 60,359.18 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,31,432.29 crore (up 118.01% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 47.80 crore (up 13.43% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 37.66 crore (up 25.03% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale market and jewellery showrooms across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR loses ground tracking firm dollar overseas

INR loses ground tracking firm dollar overseas

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

ONGC Corpn takes interim operational charge of CB-OS/2 Block

ONGC Corpn takes interim operational charge of CB-OS/2 Block

PNGJL expands its presence to celebrate Navratri festival

PNGJL expands its presence to celebrate Navratri festival

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon