Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC Corpn takes interim operational charge of CB-OS/2 Block

ONGC Corpn takes interim operational charge of CB-OS/2 Block

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) announced the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India vide its communication dated 19 September 2025, addressing to contractor parties (M/s Vedanta, M/s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and M/s TATA Petrodyne) of CB-OS/2 PSC Block, has conveyed that application for extension of Production Sharing Contract (PSC) filed by Contractor has not been accepted.

The CB-OS/2 Block is an offshore block in west coast of India, was awarded to the contractors, in Pre New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) PSC on 30.06.1998. Subsequent to commercial Discovery of Oil & Gas, PML was granted in 2002. The block consisting of Lakhsmi and Gauri fields is currently producing 3400 Barrels of oil per day and 340000 SCMD of gas.

 

Further, vide separate communication of even date, ONGC has been directed to take control of all data, assets, operations and responsibilities associated with the block in the capacity of Government Nominee. Accordingly, ONGC is taking over the control of the block.

The above-mentioned directions given to ONGC to continue petroleum operations is a purely interim measure taken by the Govt. of India to maintain continuity of petroleum operations in public interest and safeguard petroleum reserve until the block is awarded to other party.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PNGJL expands its presence to celebrate Navratri festival

PNGJL expands its presence to celebrate Navratri festival

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Mphasis doesn't foresee significant impact on its financials from H1B visa fee hike

Mphasis doesn't foresee significant impact on its financials from H1B visa fee hike

Stock Alert: Swan Defence, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Lupin, Shipping Corporation of India, Ceigall India.

Stock Alert: Swan Defence, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Lupin, Shipping Corporation of India, Ceigall India.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon