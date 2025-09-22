Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

With direct cash benefit up to Rs 13,000 and free insurance worth up to Rs 7,000

Revolt Motors has announced the launch of its exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka' this Navratri, offering customers unmatched savings and celebrations on two wheels. Under this special offer, buyers can avail benefits worth up to Rs 20,000, which include a direct cash benefit of up to Rs 13,000 on select models along with free insurance worth up to Rs 7,000.

The 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka' is valid from 22 September to 2 October 2025 across all authorised Revolt Hubs nationwide and is applicable on the entire product range including RV400, RV400 BRZ, RV1, RV1+ and the newly launched RV BlazeX.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ONGC Corpn takes interim operational charge of CB-OS/2 Block

ONGC Corpn takes interim operational charge of CB-OS/2 Block

PNGJL expands its presence to celebrate Navratri festival

PNGJL expands its presence to celebrate Navratri festival

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Mphasis doesn't foresee significant impact on its financials from H1B visa fee hike

Mphasis doesn't foresee significant impact on its financials from H1B visa fee hike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon