Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 1,116 cr

Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 1,116 cr

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Rajesh Power Services has secured orders worth Rs 1,116 crore from government and institutional customers. These include:

- Turnkey Based Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11/22KV HT Underground (Cable) / Overhead (MVCC) Network in Gujarat;

- Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 220/66kV GIS/AIS Substations in Gujarat;

- Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 132kV/66kV Underground Cable in Gujarat.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

