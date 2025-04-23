Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 1,116 cr

Rajesh Power Services has secured orders worth Rs 1,116 crore from government and institutional customers. These include:
- Turnkey Based Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11/22KV HT Underground (Cable) / Overhead (MVCC) Network in Gujarat;
- Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 220/66kV GIS/AIS Substations in Gujarat;
- Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 132kV/66kV Underground Cable in Gujarat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content