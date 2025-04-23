Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon spurts as Q4 PAT zooms 140% QoQ to Rs 15 crore; recommends dividend of Rs 5/sh

Eimco Elecon spurts as Q4 PAT zooms 140% QoQ to Rs 15 crore; recommends dividend of Rs 5/sh

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Shares of Eimco Elecon (India) surged 4.77% to Rs 1,870 due to robust sequential performance.

On a standalone basis, Eimco Elecons net profit zoomed 140.22% to Rs 14.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6.19 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income jumped 40.79% to Rs 68.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. PBT soared 135.56% to Rs 19.67 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit marginally rose 0.26%, while total income declined 23.10% in Q4 FY25. PBT jumped 3.30% YoY.

Total expenses tanked 30.29% YoY to Rs 48.77 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 29.24 crore (down 9.94% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 5.25 crore (up 6.27% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, which shall be paid/dispatched on or before 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM.

Eimco Elecon (India), incorporated in 1974, is in the business of manufacturing and marketing equipment for underground and opencast mines. The company is situated at Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat. It was the first company to introduce the intermediate technology of side dump loaders, load haul dumpers, and rocker shovel loaders in India.

