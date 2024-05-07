Business Standard
Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore
Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.17 24 0.400.21 90 OPM %47.6258.82 -42.5014.29 - PBDT0.090.09 0 0.160.19 -16 PBT0.090.09 0 0.150.17 -12 NP0.090.09 0 0.150.14 7
First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

